Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $2.93 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.39. 112,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,551. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

