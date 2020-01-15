Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $44,349.00. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BRG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

