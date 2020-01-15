Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BWB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,541. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

