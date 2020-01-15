Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $28.96 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $589,073.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00018938 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,332,980 coins and its circulating supply is 17,345,721 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

