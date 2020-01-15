Elefante Mark B Purchases 375 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 8,100,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

