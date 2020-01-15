Elefante Mark B Purchases 855 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.1% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

