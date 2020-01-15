Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $14,517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,669,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

