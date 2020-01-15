Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Shares Down 30.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) shares traded down 30.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.28, 611,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 267,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

