Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:AKO.B traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.06. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKO.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

