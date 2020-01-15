Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

