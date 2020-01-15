Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

ENB stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

