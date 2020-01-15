Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Encana stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,731. Encana has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Encana will post 1.0290645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

