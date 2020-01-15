Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 3.90-3.94 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.31.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

