Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 15.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47, 11,344,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,473,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

