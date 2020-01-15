Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 15.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47, 11,344,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,473,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
