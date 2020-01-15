ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

EGIEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

