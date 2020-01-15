Enigma Hits Market Cap of $30.76 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004717 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC and Bittrex. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $30.76 million and $2.44 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01214906 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Huobi, AirSwap, Mercatox, Liqui, Binance, Kyber Network, ABCC, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

