Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

