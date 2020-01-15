EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

