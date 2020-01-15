EOS Price Hits $3.81 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $6.20 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00043767 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, OEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,414,552 coins and its circulating supply is 948,714,540 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bitbns, Zebpay, Livecoin, WazirX, Poloniex, Rfinex, Kraken, Tidex, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Hotbit, OEX, QBTC, C2CX, Mercatox, BitMart, YoBit, IDCM, CoinBene, Gate.io, BCEX, BigONE, LBank, Neraex, Bit-Z, Exmo, IDAX, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Exrates, GOPAX, Cobinhood, DOBI trade, TOPBTC, ABCC, Koinex, RightBTC, Bilaxy, EXX, Fatbtc, BitFlip, CPDAX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Liqui, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Tidebit, COSS, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, CoinTiger, Kuna, Bibox, Coindeal, Binance and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

