Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

