Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

