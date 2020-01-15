Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fidus Investment Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

FDUS opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 122.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 166.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

