Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.61.

TSE ERO traded down C$1.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.00. The company had a trading volume of 210,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

