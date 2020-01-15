Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.64 million and $326,623.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

