Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE EURN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 3,562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,015.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronav by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

