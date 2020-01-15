Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $276.23. 5,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,122. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.25. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $279.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

