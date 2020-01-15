Everex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, BX Thailand and IDEX. In the last week, Everex has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, BX Thailand and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

