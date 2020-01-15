Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCEXF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

