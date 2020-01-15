Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 489,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

