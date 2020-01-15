Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.
Shares of AQUA stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 489,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.