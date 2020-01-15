Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 1.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, 1,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

