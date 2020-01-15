Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,405.71 ($31.65).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

LON EXPN traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,598 ($34.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,854 ($24.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,533.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,482.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

