Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 577.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,647,000 after buying an additional 1,424,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.15. 7,588,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.27 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

