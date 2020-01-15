Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

