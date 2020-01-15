Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

DRI traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 1,511,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.