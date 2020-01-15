Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. 2,340,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

