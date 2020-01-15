Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in VF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,271. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

