Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 112,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 11,257,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.