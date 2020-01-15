Farmers Trust Co. Sells 452 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. 1,729,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.