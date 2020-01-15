Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $57,000.

OMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 1,153,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,424. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

