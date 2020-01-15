FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,374. The company has a market capitalization of $945.04 million, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

