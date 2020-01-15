Fayerweather Charles Acquires New Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fayerweather Charles acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,542,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,508 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 4,637,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. AFLAC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

