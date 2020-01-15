Fayerweather Charles Has $966,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fayerweather Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

