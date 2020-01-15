Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,291,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 620,358 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 712,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

