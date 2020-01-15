Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,291,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 620,358 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.84.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.
The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 712,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
