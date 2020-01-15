Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,987 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 4.4% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $124,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 157,116 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,194,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 719,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,268. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

