Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIS. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.95.

FIS traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,461. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $143.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

