Financial Comparison: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) vs. PFO Global (NASDAQ:PFGBQ)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFO Global has a beta of 13.21, meaning that its stock price is 1,221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and PFO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than PFO Global.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and PFO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55% PFO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and PFO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.39 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -35.64 PFO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PFO Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats PFO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

PFO Global Company Profile

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

