Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.08

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 37512494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.