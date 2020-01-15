First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,099. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

