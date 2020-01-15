First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. 132,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $145.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0223 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

