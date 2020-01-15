First Financial Corp IN Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. 7,451,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,986. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.